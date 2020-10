ممثلة لبنانية تنشر صورتها وهي عارية تماما للتضامن فأثارت ضجة واسعة

View this post on Instagram

Perseverance @saraabikanaanofficial Perseverance cultivates a sense of purposefulness: It can build resilience against mental health problems and it can reduce current levels of those problems. Research suggests that people can improve their mental health by raising or maintaining high levels of resilience and optimism. Aspiring toward personal and career goals can make people feel like their lives have meaning.